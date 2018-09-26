Kenyans have pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta not to sign any loan during his ongoing visit in New York for the the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 73).

Some angry Kenyans do not even want to see the president return home, a sign of his low ratings after he signed the Finance Bill, 2018, into law and effectively increased the cost of living.

President Kenyatta left the country quietly on Friday night without the official pomp that often accompanies his departure.

On Tuesday, he made the 'mistake' of updating Kenyans on his activities at the UN General Assembly.

Represented #Kenya 🇰🇪 during the General Debate of the 73rd Session of #UNGA that kicked off this morning. pic.twitter.com/qJlHsC4Hkf - Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) September 25, 2018

His tweet did not elicit the expected response.

Kenyans quickly advised him to keep his engagements in New York to himself; just like he had 'sneaked out of the country' for the trip.

They also warned Mr Kenyatta not to commit Kenya to any other foreign loan.

Don't borrow anything Priss's ata kikombe ya maji -- bownnie m. (@BownnieM) September 26, 2018

Okay mkubwa, but please don't borrow again..just manage and protest Kenyan resources and fight corrupt guys in the goverment and your 4 agendas will surely come to pass -- BARNABAS MUGO (@BARNABASMUGO) September 26, 2018

Please don't come back and stay in US

Please don't come back you can stay there -- kichuna (@mariakemmy) September 25, 2018

Are you passionate about Kenya behind closed doors?ama ni mùcènè tu wewe hupeleka kwa wenyewe -- MS.RUGURU (@Rugush101) September 25, 2018

represented who?? You know that trip we funded could have reduced the debts we have ?? Don't even come back just stay huko -- Janejenette (@janejenette355) September 25, 2018

Don't come back continue representing Us -- Stevbiko (@HilanSteve) September 25, 2018

You were representing your own intrests we don't care anymore, baki tu uko ,madeni hatutaki -- sir Kalya of Tapsagoi (@TeddyKalya1) September 25, 2018

Please sir usirudi na deni tafadhali... .wacha tupambane na hali yetu pole pole. Pia kuiba mupunguze kabisa priss #UNGA Pia kenyans wanajua unga ni nini iyo usinguze if you know you know -- Elisha kim (@elishakimu) September 26, 2018