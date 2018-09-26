South Africa: Judas Priest to Tour SA for the First Time

Event organisers Big Concerts confirmed on Wednesday that Judas Priest will be coming to South Africa to perform for the very first time.

The band's tour begins in Cape Town on 20 March 2019 at Grand Arena, GrandWest and then travels to Johannesburg's Ticketpro Dome 22 March 2019.

Discovery Card holders get an exclusive 48-hour pre-sale from Wednesday 26 September 2018. Go to Discovery's website for more information.

All others members of the public can purchase tickets on Friday, 28 September (starting at 09:00) via Big Concerts.

There are few heavy metal bands that have managed to scale the heights that Judas Priest have during their 40-year career. Formed in the early '70s in Birmingham, England, Priest were one of the first metal bands to exclusively wear leather and studs - a look that began during this era and would eventually be embraced by metal heads throughout the world.

A 2010 Grammy Award win for Best Metal Performance, a 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, the current album Firepower released in March 2018 has become the highest charting album of their career plus scorching their way round the world in sell out shows on the Firepower tour has cemented the presence and influence of the band.

JUDAS PRIEST SA TOUR INFO:

Cape Town

Date: Wednesday, 20 March 2019

Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWest

Ticket Price: From R575

Tickets are available from Big Concerts starting Friday, 28 September at 09:00

Pretoria

Date: Friday 22nd March 2019

Venue: Ticketpro Dome

Ticket Price: From R520

Tickets are available from Big Concerts starting Friday, 28 September at 09:00

