ETHIOPIA 1,200 detained after deadly Addis Ababa clashes

Ethiopia has detained 1,200 people over the deadly political violence that broke out a fortnight ago, police say.

These are the first mass arrests since reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in April.

At least 28 people died in clashes near the capital, Addis Ababa, following the return of exiled leaders of a former rebel group, the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) on 15 September.

Rights group Amnesty International has called for the prisoners' release.