26 September 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Ethiopia - 1,200 Detained After Deadly Addis Ababa Clashes

Tagged:

Related Topics

ETHIOPIA 1,200 detained after deadly Addis Ababa clashes

Ethiopia has detained 1,200 people over the deadly political violence that broke out a fortnight ago, police say.

These are the first mass arrests since reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in April.

At least 28 people died in clashes near the capital, Addis Ababa, following the return of exiled leaders of a former rebel group, the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) on 15 September.

Rights group Amnesty International has called for the prisoners' release.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia, Eritrea Deal a Reminder of The Last U.S-Brokered Peace

This month, Ethiopia reopened its embassy in Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, capping a series of historic diplomatic… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.