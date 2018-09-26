Kampala — Gerald Musisi, 23, is a bodaboda rider at Bivamuntuyo Stage-Seeta, struggling to make ends meet.

You could forgive him for thinking a four day trip anywhere in the world, let alone to the formula one grand finale in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates is a farfetched luxury.

Yet as a client of Ecobank using their mobile banking app in the 'Transact and Win' promotion, Musisi now has a once in a lifetime opportunity to make it to the Yas Marina for the last race of a thrilling F1 season on November 25.

"I am excited, this will be a new experience and a chance to learn about this sport," Musisi, who has to process a passport for his all-expenses paid trip to Asia, said at a press conference held at the Bank's branch on Parliamentary Avenue.

Ecobank revealed two winners including Joanita Nanyanzi, a 28 year old procurement professional that uses the app at least thrice a week to pay bills, buy airtime or deposit money on her bank account.

"At least I know (Mercedes driver and championship leader) Hamilton and I believe this will be a wonderful experience, where I can learn more about the sport and other drivers," an equally excited Nanyanzi, said.

Ecobank, which operates in 33 countries in Africa, will hold another draw on October 31 to reveal three more winners. The draw and app are monitored by Cellulant, an information technology firm, through highly transparent and secure processes. However, the more times one participates, the higher their chances of winning. "For us this is an opportunity to fulfil our commitment to our mobile banking customers. There are increasingly more Ugandans picking interest in F1 so we decided to grow with this fan base," Nuhu Kanyike, the bank's head of consumer banking, said.