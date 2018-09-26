Mauritius: New National Strategy for Official Statistics to Be Released in 2019

press release

A New National Strategy for Official Statistics for the period 2019 to 2023 is being designed by Statistics Mauritius.

The main features of the Strategy would be to: assess the current state of statistics in priority sectors such as Health, Environment, Labour, Tourism and Education; consider cross-cutting issues and broader constraints; and assess the skills gaps and shortages.

It would also evaluate the institutional environment; optimise on digital systems in place or being developed in public sector agencies for official statistics generation; and propose measures to meet the data needs of users and address skills gaps.

The National Strategy for Official Statistics is expected to be released by early 2019.

Statistics Mauritius officially created in July 1945 and changing name to Statistics Mauritius in 2011, is the official national statistical agency of Mauritius operating under Statistics Act 2000.

It operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and has as mission to collect, compile, analyse and disseminate timely, relevant and reliable statistics and related information on the social, demographic, economic and financial activities for effective policy and decision-making, and for monitoring national development processes.