Uganda: Refugees Protest Over Insecurity in Camps

Kampala — Refugees yesterday camped outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices in Kampala, protesting against insecurity, poor sanitation in camps and demanded nutritious foods for their children.

The enraged refugees from different camp settlements such as Rwamwanja in Kamwenge District accused the authorities of doing little to protect them from being threatened and attacked by unknown people.

Those who talked to Daily Monitor claimed they have confidential information about some prominent people in Uganda and in their countries of origin who are after them.

"Enough is enough. Some of us have evidence pinning some prominent people in Uganda. I have made a list of 152 refugees arrested by police in Uganda and now they want to kill me before evidence is out. I was attacked at my home. And there are a lot of misunderstandings between camp commanders and the refugees," Mr Hillary Musirikare, one of the refugees, alleged.

Mr Evie Tuyisenge, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), said his wife has on several occasions been attacked at night at Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement Camp.

He claimed that the attackers now want to destroy him and his remaining family members.

"They tried to cut my wife's hand at some point. These are the same people who killed and destroyed my family in Congo. We are asking UNCHR [and the Uganda government] to protect us," Mr Tuyisenge said.

UNCHR responds

The refugees have also asked UNCHR to speed up the registration process.

Ms Khan Duniya, the UNCHR spokesperson, said there are a number of technical teams on ground looking into the issues. She said they plan to set up a rapid response unit.

"If a refugee comes straight to Uganda, say straight to Kampala, then the process of registration is long and calls for patience before settling them in camps," Ms Duniya said.

However, some journalists were harassed and others clashed with police authorities who tried to block them from covering the refugees.

Some had their gadgets confiscated while others were denied access to UNHCR offices without any explanation.

Journalists associations and human rights defenders have condemned the police act as unwarranted.