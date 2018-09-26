Namibia: Nawatiseb Welcomes SADC Delegates for ICT

Deputy Minister of Information Communication and Technology, Engel Nawatiseb says SADC officials delegated for ICT and Information should not forget their ministries of ICT in various member states, are critical enablers of innovation and sustainable socio-economic development.

Nawatiseb, made the remarks while welcoming the SADC Committee of Senior Officials for ICT and Information to the high-level summit that started here on Monday. The summit ends on Friday.

"I cannot emphasise more than underscore the importance of the senior officials meeting that will be succeeded by the ICT minister's engagement which is the one that make significant, real and tangible difference in the achievement of the SADC regional integration goals in the area of ICT, telecommunication and public information," he said.

Nawatiseb said he has been briefed by the SADC Secretariat on the status of the implementation of the SADC programme and projects and he is pleased to report that they have made significant progress but there are still much more to do for the wellbeing of SADC citizens.

He said, on Friday, they have planned to showcase two SADC regional projects that are being implemented in Namibia, namely the Swakopmund Submarine Landing Station and Port of Walvis Bay that they are very proud of.

Nawatiseb says the high level of interest and attendance at these meetings of Senior Officials Committee clearly shows the level of interest and enthusiasm in the SADC ICT and Information agenda facilitated and implemented by the SADC Secretariat.

"While recommendations are critical, it is not really in this meeting that the battle to expedite the implementation and efforts to ensure regional sustainable integration is won or lost," said the deputy information minister.

He said the main effort rests at the member states level where the implementation is taking place.

Furthermore, Nawatiseb said while making their recommendations, members should always be cognisant of the consolidation of unity and growing together through the pledges for commitment to the SADC Regional Integration Agenda.

Additionally, Nawatiseb said he is extremely proud that they have such a dedicated SADC Secretariat which has meticulously prepared all the materials they are going to discuss.

"It is simply remarkable what the Secretariat has achieved so far in coordinating this regional integration agenda over the last twelve months," he said.

2018-09-26 09:17:09 1 hours ago