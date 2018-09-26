Angola: National Squad Brush Up Ball Retention Moves

Luanda — Improvement of ball retention, passes and combined moves marked last Tuesday's second training session, in Luanda's Coqueiros Stadium, of the senior males National Football Team, ahead of their game with Mauritania for Group I's third round qualifier for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), in Cameroon.

The training session - which took place with only the home-based players, plus the Portugal's second division Leixões team player Vá - kicked off with physical exercises and some running through the pitch.

The session then evolved into tactical moves, a light game played with the intention to brush up ball retention moves.

Another training session is scheduled for this Wednesday, in Cidadela Stadium, in Luanda.

Meanwhile, in the previous (second) round Angola overcame Botswana and assumed the third position of Group I with three points.

The group is led by Mauritania with six points, followed by Burkina Faso also with three points. Botswana have no point.