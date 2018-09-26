The Committed Artists of Namibia (CAN), has been gearing itself for the revival of its second generation youth theatre project next year.

The revival of the youth theatre project is again aimed at focusing on the writing and performances of contemporary socio-and-health issues relevant to the Namibian society. This project had been successfully operating for more than 24 years among secondary schools on a national level. Some of the most daring and relevant stage works had been performed and written by secondary school learners over the years,

Many outstanding Namibian actors such as David Ndjavera, Norman Job and others have gone through this intensive and gruelling educational youth theatre programme. Some of the schools which have over the years won the annual Youth Theatre Festival include St. Pauls College, Jan Jonker Afrikaner, Ella du Plessis, Emmanuel Shifidi Secondary School, Augestinium, Dawid Bezuidenhout and the Serpent Players. The Serpent Players will again initiate the first theatre steps next February as a prelude to the first youth theatre competition in 2019. Two 40-minute one-person plays will be staged namely The Railway Boy and The Street Vendor.

The selected actors who will perform in these two educational one-person stage works are: Zane Olivier, a former learner of Khomastura Secondary School, and Melisa Miller, a first year drama student at the College of the Arts. The plays will be staged as CAN's educational outreach programme, already in rehearsals in February 2019 at selected thirty secondary schools in Erongo, Hardap and //Kharas regions.