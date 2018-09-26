An Omuthiya District Hospital doctor, Ndambika 'Chicco' Dilubenzi, is being probed by the health ministry over allegations that he failed to attend to a patient because he was on lunch.

The patient, an eight-year-old girl, had been admitted the previous day after complaining of a headache and neckache. She was later diagnosed with tonsillitis and electrolyte imbalance, and was admitted.

On 8 March 2018, The Namibian understands that a nurse, Ella Kayoko, called Dilubenzi, who is the Omuthiya senior medical officer, to attend to the girl who was experiencing shortness of breath.

A copy of a medical report submitted by Kayoko says that the patient had two convulsions before she called Dilubenzi who ordered her to do a skull X-ray. Kayoko also submitted that Dilubenzi said he would examine the patient after the X-ray.

Kayoko also claimed that she tried to resuscitate the girl and then informed Dilubenzi that the patient's condition was critical, but he allegedly told her that he was having lunch.

When Dilubenzi, Kayoko further submitted, arrived 25 minutes later, the girl was dead.

However, staff at the hospital have accused the matron, Ananias Namene, of shoving the issue under the carpet after it was reported to him a few months ago.

Namene could not be reached for comment yesterday, and did not reply to texts send to him. Kayoko declined to comment.

A medical officer, Paulus Filipus, demanded to know why no action was taken earlier against Dilubenzi.

Filipus wrote a letter, seen by The Namibian, to health minister Bernard Haufiku on 3 September, requesting for an investigation into the matter.

Health permanent secretary Ben Nangombe said he is aware of the investigation, and that a statement about the incident was submitted to his office last Friday.

Oshikoto regional health director Peter Angala yesterday confirmed the investigation against Dilubenzi.

"We cannot assume it is a case of negligence until the investigation is finalised. Deaths do occur in the medical profession all the time, so we need to establish whether there was negligence at all," he said.

Following the complaint, Angala allegedly demanded an explanation from the hospital matron, who in turn asked several nurses who attended to the patient from the time she was brought into the casualty ward to the time of her death, to submit statements.

Dilubenzi, who confirmed the investigation yesteray, said he had already submitted a statement to the minister and the permanent secretary.

"I have been in this profession for 15 years. This is not the first time something like this has happened. The investigation will look at whether the hospital took the necessary steps," he said.

Dilubenzi added that he suspects a witch-hunt by some colleagues at the hospital who have been xenophobic towards him because he is from Congo.

"People do not know what we go through to contribute towards the health sector of this country," he stated.

The investigation comes after the health minister warned last week that he will not tolerate mediocrity and negligence from health workers after his decision to suspend two nurses accused of denying a pregnant woman access to the Okuryangava clinic two weeks ago.