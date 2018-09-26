Namibia is one of the countries that will participate in the United Nations General Assembly's high-level meeting to undertake a comprehensive review of the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases tomorrow.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are medical conditions or diseases that are not caused by infectious agents.

The main non-communicable diseases include cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and diabetes.

The high-level meeting on non-communicable diseases will consist of an opening segment, a plenary segment, two consecutive multi-stakeholder panels and a closing segment.

The opening segment will feature statements by the President of the General Assembly at its seventy-third session, the Secretary-General, the Director General of the World Health Organization, a member of the World Health Organization Independent High-level Commission on Non-communicable Diseases, and an eminent champion of the fight against non-communicable diseases.

The plenary segment will comprise statements by Member States and observers of the General Assembly. Two consecutive multi-stakeholder panels will be held in parallel to the plenary segment.

The closing segment by the President of the General Assembly will comprise summaries of the multi-stakeholder panels and concluding remarks by the President of the General Assembly.

Responding to questions by New Era, the WHO country representative, Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses said a declaration by heads of states and government representative is expected to recommit governments to accelerate action towards the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases.

"This will include recommitment to implementation of the 2011 Political Declaration and the 2014 outcome document of the previous high level meetings of the General Assembly on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," said Sagoe-Moses.

In addition, the declaration is envisaged to highlight greater investment and quality care in mental health programmes.

"Of all non-communicable diseases, mental health services have been the most underfunded and overlooked in national programmes, yet they contribute hugely to disability and suffering," he added.

The burden of non-communicable diseases continue to rise disproportionately in developing country and every year, 15 million people between the ages of 30 and 69 die from non-communicable diseases, according to WHO. Additionally, 86 percent of these premature deaths occur in developing countries, according to WHO.

"Drawing attention to the importance of increasing investment in non-communicable diseases programme will help countries to increasingly commit resources to address NCDs and prevent premature deaths," said Sagoe-Moses.