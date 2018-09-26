26 September 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Naigambo, Matheus Wins Big in Low-Key Botswana Marathon

Tagged:

Related Topics

Veteran Namibian roadrunner Olympiad and reigning Sportswoman of the Year award holder Beata Naigambo, handsomely returned the compliment to compatriot Helalia Johannes, who has cleared the field to win the highly competitive Cape Town marathon in the Mother City, last weekend.

And whilst Namibians were bathing in the sun celebrating Johannes' astonishing triumph across the Orange River - Naigambo went unnoticed adding to the Namibian joy when she surprised friend and foe to clinch the annual Gaborone Mayor Half Marathon in Botswana on the same day.

It's now a well documented secret that marathoners are maturing like some good old wine as proven by both Naigambo and Johannes who are still going strong in international competitions at the airily advanced age of their prolonged sporting careers.

To add the much needed spice to the victory, another Namibian Jesaya Matheus, kept the Namibian flag hoisted when he crossed the finishing line in second spot in the men's 42.2 kilometres marathon to complete a great weekend for Namibian athletes.

2018-09-26 10:19:09 22 minutes ago

Namibia

Family of Man Burned Alive Desperate for Answers

The family of a man who was found burned alive on Sunday afternoon close to the Single Quarters area in Windhoek wants… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.