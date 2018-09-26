Veteran Namibian roadrunner Olympiad and reigning Sportswoman of the Year award holder Beata Naigambo, handsomely returned the compliment to compatriot Helalia Johannes, who has cleared the field to win the highly competitive Cape Town marathon in the Mother City, last weekend.

And whilst Namibians were bathing in the sun celebrating Johannes' astonishing triumph across the Orange River - Naigambo went unnoticed adding to the Namibian joy when she surprised friend and foe to clinch the annual Gaborone Mayor Half Marathon in Botswana on the same day.

It's now a well documented secret that marathoners are maturing like some good old wine as proven by both Naigambo and Johannes who are still going strong in international competitions at the airily advanced age of their prolonged sporting careers.

To add the much needed spice to the victory, another Namibian Jesaya Matheus, kept the Namibian flag hoisted when he crossed the finishing line in second spot in the men's 42.2 kilometres marathon to complete a great weekend for Namibian athletes.

