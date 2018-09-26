Namibia: Family of Man Burned Alive Desperate for Answers

The family of a man who was found burned alive on Sunday afternoon close to the Single Quarters area in Windhoek wants to know what he had done to deserve what they described as a cruel death.

Jaco Petrus Hendricks (36), affectionately known by friends and family in Khomasdal as 'Ou Mike', was burned alive on Sunday morning and found lying in a riverbed by a passer-by in the afternoon. The place he was found is not too far from where Avihe Cheryl Ujaha's body was found last month.

Hendricks was rushed to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at around 17h00. Before he died, the father of one allegedly mumbled to the person who found him lying in the riverbed that 'he was set alight by his friends'who had accompanied him that day.

The Namibian could, however, not verify this yesterday. Although police chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi on Monday confirmed the incident, she was not reachable to confirm if any arrests were made by yesterday.

Since the incident, Hendricks' relatives have been assisting the police in searching for clues at the scene where he was found and they discovered some matches, boxer pants and a red T-shirt he was believed to be wearing.

A witness, who declined to be named, yesterday told The Namibian that he saw Hendricks in the company of two men "who looked identical" on their way to the Single Quarters.

"All three of them looked very much at peace. They looked like brothers, in fact. I did not suspect that there was any bad blood between them," he said. Just hours after the witness had seen the trio, Hendricks was found fighting for his life in the riverbed, while his two companions were nowhere to be found.

Peter Hendricks, a relative of the deceased, yesterday said they were shocked to see pictures of 'Ou Mike's' burnt body circulating on social media following his death.

"It's really painful for us as a family to see pictures of him circulating around the world like that," he said. The pictures, seen by The Namibian, appear to have been taken from inside the ambulance that was transporting him to the hospital.

"Yesterday, we received phone calls from as far as Congo asking us about those pictures," he said. The family wants to know who 'was cruel enough to take pictures of his cousin while he was fighting for his life in an ambulance'. Describing him as a very 'reserved man', Peter Hendricks said his cousin's death has left them broken.

He also said two suspects were friends of the deceased, and they would sometimes play football together in the location.

"They have known each other for years. We cannot speculate that they committed the act - but whoever did this to him, we want to know what he had done to deserve such a cruel death," he said.

An aunt of the deceased, Martha Hendricks, said the family was in agony because, 'Ou Mike's' father was also murdered in the 1980s. "To be struck with a similar tragedy like this is really painful for us. We just want to know why he had to die this way," she said.