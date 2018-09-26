26 September 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Youth to Learn About Access to Information

As part of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) 2018 celebrations, the Namibia Media Trust (NMT) is hosting the #YouthQuakeNam event under the theme "Information is Youth Power".

The event will be held at the Gateway Centre this Saturday. NMT project officer, Emilia Paulus, says the event is intended to provide young Namibians with a platform to learn and share ideas as well as opinions on issues that are relevant to them and their lives.

She adds that the event is further aimed at providing a safe space for young people to express themselves, access quality information and set the agenda for the future they want. About 120 young people are expected to participate in this event, which will be presented by experts and major influencers in the areas of Media Literacy, Access to Information, Youth Activism and Information Technology Communications industry.

As they will be limited seats available, youth are encouraged to register at Eventbrite website :( https://goo.gl/9oFnEc) or send an email to info@nmt.africa before the day of the event. The #YouthQuakeNAM is a collaboration between the NMT and Action Coalition organisation, supported by the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) and Embassy of Finland in Namibia.

