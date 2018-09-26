Namibia: Noisy Shebeens to Face Music During Exams

With Grade 10 learners starting their year-end exams next week, police have cautioned all bar and shebeen owners plying their trade in residential areas to avoid playing loud music or that they could face the music.

Police also implored shebeen and bar owners to adhere to the operating hours stipulated on their liquor licences or face the full wrath of law enforcers.

In an interview with New Era yesterday, Police Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi cautioned: "As a nation, we need to accord conducive studying environments to our children. The public must be informed that the police will be acting drastically against whomsoever will be reported for noise pollution and or found violating the Liquor Act."

She said the public is requested to report all suspected or would-be offenders in this regard to their nearest police station or by calling the number 10111. Equally, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp called on all Namibians to grant the Grade 10 learners the opportunity to be focused and ensure time is well spent. She emphasised time management as crucial for learners during their examination period, which stretches from next week until end of October. "We need the right study methods for learners. We require peace and quiet moments set aside for the learners, especially making sure that children are not inundated with household chores and non-essential activities."

Equally, she said as the ministry, they call on businesses, especially shebeens, to take the learners seriously and reduce noise pollution.

Steenkamp said it will not do any harm for businesses to reduce the volume of their jukeboxes so that learners can peacefully study until the end of October.

"They should ensure they don't allow learners to buy alcoholic stuff and, secondly, respect the time they have to operate within the given laws and regulations. Overall, we don't want to come back tomorrow with a blame game towards anybody but to ensure accountability at all levels from everybody involved," she remarked.

She encouraged learners to own their destinies and study hard to become who they want to be in future.

Steenkamp revealed all schools have completed the registration process for Grade 10 leaners to sit for their exams.

Asked on the number of learners registered for exams thus far, Steenkamp said such information, including the marking process and writing centres, will be announced in due course by Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Katrina Hanse-Himarwa.