Nairobi — The suspect arrested over the murder of a woman in Kilimani will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Joseph Irungu, who is a boyfriend of a local TV News presenter, will be arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts, where police will be seeking custodial orders to enable them complete investigations into the murder of 29-year-old Monica Kimani.

Irungu was arrested on Monday after evidence implicated him to the murder of the woman whose body was found in a bath-tub soon after arriving in the country from South Sudan where she runs a family business.

Police are yet to establish the motive of the killing.

The body of Monica who operated her family business in South Sudan was found in a bathtub, with her throat slit and her hands tied to the back.

According to reports, she was scheduled to visit Dubai.

Her body was discovered by her brother who had unsuccessfully tried to phone her and opted to visit her house only to stumble on her body.

Police said they narrowed down to three individuals who were last in the deceased's house and that is how they settled on the man who is known to operate between Nairobi and Dubai where he is said to be working in the security sector.

One of the people who had gone to the house, police said, is Monica's neighbour who visited and left while the other runs errands and went there to deliver a parcel.