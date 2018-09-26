Namibia: 200 Pharmacies Under Probe for Price Fixing

THE Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC) announced yesterday that it had launched an investigation into price fixing against the Pharmaceutical Society of Namibia (PSN) and over 200 registered pharmacies countrywide.

A statement from the commission said the investigation is based on allegations that the PSN, a voluntary association of pharmacies, has a rule that requires pharmacies to impose a uniform 50% mark-up on the dispensing of medicines. Mark-ups refer to the margins or profits that pharmacies add to the costs of acquiring drugs.

Information provided to the commission suggests the PSN "strictly enforces" the 50% mark-up requirement, and warns pharmacies of possible sanctions for supposedly transgressing ethical rules and making themselves guilty of "touting" if such pharmacies deviate from the requirement.

According to the NaCC, pharmacies which have previously deviated from the 50% mark-up requirement have been subjected to PSN investigations and disciplinary proceedings.

"Price fixing is prohibited under the Competition Act. The setting up of uniform prices between pharmacies which are supposed to be trading in competition with each other is a concern for consumer welfare since it removes price competition, and diminishes the product choices by consumers.

"When competitor pharmacies fix prices, consumers have no choice but to pay the fixed price, and reduces the pressure on pharmacies to reduce the costs of medicines. Those above can result in unjustified and increased consumer costs for medicines, and ultimately reduces access to affordable healthcare," the statement explained.

The investigation will now thus determine whether the alleged conduct could potentially amount to a decision by the PSN and/or an agreement or concerted practice between the pharmacies amounting to the fixing of purchase or selling prices or other trading conditions about the dispensing of medicines as envisaged under the Competition Act.

The commission stressed it is still gathering all the relevant evidence, and recently served notice of its investigation to the PSN and registered pharmacies, adding that the parties were allowed to make representations to the NaCC regarding the matter of the investigation.

The NaCC would, at the conclusion of its investigation and depending on the evidence at hand, determine whether or not the PSN and registered pharmacies were engaged in price-fixing.

When The Namibian contacted the PSN, the society's representative, Wilet Pothas, said an official statement will be issued. She said the society had been alerted to the fact that the NaCC had issued a press release, without their knowledge, regarding the investigation.

"We are of the opinion that it would only be fair for the PSN, as the representative body of most of the pharmacies under investigation, to reply to the NaCC press release for fair and balanced reporting," she said in an email to this newspaper.

The formal response is verbatim and complete "to prevent any misunderstanding".

"Should you not be prepared to publish our response in this fashion, we request that you shall please not place any response at all," she requested.

"The Pharmaceutical Society of Namibia can confirm that 203 pharmacies throughout Namibia received notice from the Namibian Competition Commission, informing them that an investigation has been initiated regarding section 33 of the Competition Act, 2003. The investigation has as its purpose to establish whether Namibian pharmacies may have made themselves guilty of colluding with a purpose of fixing prices to the detriment of the public in general.

"The PSN is not of the intention to state its case through the media, and will make use of its statutory rights and its members to formally and comprehensively reply to the allegations.

"The PSN does, however, want to assure members of the public that the source of the complaints levelled against the PSN and its members is in the opinion of the executive committee a bona fide misunderstanding of the implementation and underlying principles applicable to its cost structures.

"These structures were designed specifically to protect the general public against exploitation and abuse. The PSN, on the advice of its legal team, is convinced that when all the relevant facts about this matter have been duly considered, the pricing structures of pharmacies will not only be found to be legal, but also inherently fair."