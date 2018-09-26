South Africa: Visually Impaired Learners to Get Braille Books, Finally

analysis

For years, the government has let down visually impaired students by not delivering Braille textbooks. That is set to change after a settlement was reached last week, requiring education departments to provide each student with necessary learning material.

The government agreed that every learner is entitled to receive a textbook for each subject at the beginning of the school year. It will conduct an audit on the need for Braille textbooks and begin the process of producing and delivering study materials.

The South African National Council for the Blind (SANCB), the National Braille Authority and three school governing bodies began to litigate for the rights of visually impaired students in October 2017, after years of advocacy.

Civil society groups have long complained about the lack of Braille learning materials in the country's 22 public schools for the visually impaired and the settlement is a significant step towards providing quality education for students with disabilities.

"This settlement agreement brings the prospect of...