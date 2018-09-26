26 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Visually Impaired Learners to Get Braille Books, Finally

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Greg Nicolson

For years, the government has let down visually impaired students by not delivering Braille textbooks. That is set to change after a settlement was reached last week, requiring education departments to provide each student with necessary learning material.

After years of neglect, visually impaired students will soon have full access to the required learning materials to succeed at school if national and provincial education departments adhere to an out-of-court settlement reached last week.

The government agreed that every learner is entitled to receive a textbook for each subject at the beginning of the school year. It will conduct an audit on the need for Braille textbooks and begin the process of producing and delivering study materials.

The South African National Council for the Blind (SANCB), the National Braille Authority and three school governing bodies began to litigate for the rights of visually impaired students in October 2017, after years of advocacy.

Civil society groups have long complained about the lack of Braille learning materials in the country's 22 public schools for the visually impaired and the settlement is a significant step towards providing quality education for students with disabilities.

"This settlement agreement brings the prospect of...

South Africa

Yes, Neighbourly South Africa Helps Keep Zimbabwe's Lights On

Claim Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.