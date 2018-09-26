South Africa: ANC Holds Briefing On Moerane Commission Report Recommendations

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to brief the media on Wednesday about recommendations made by the Moerane Commission of Inquiry.

The commission was tasked with probing the underlying causes of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

It was established in 2016 and was headed by advocate Marumo Moerane.

The commission's report was 424 pages long and contained specific recommendations from the evidence of more than 60 witnesses.

Among the key recommendations put forth by commissioners Moerane, Vasu Gounden and Professor Cheryl Potgieter, was that political parties must take responsibility for the violent competition between their members for political positions and power.

Source: News24

