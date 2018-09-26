South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa Is Still the Man to Lead Us to the Promised Land

analysis

Under difficult circumstances, Cyril Ramaphosa is doing well on the clean-up and stabilisation phase. This is a critical phase that we need to go through before we can see tangible progress, writes RENDANI MATHOHO.

I find the usually posed question -- why did Cyril Ramaphosa as deputy president stand by and watch as Jacob Zuma wrecked the country -- quite unfair. The deputy president, according to both the ANC and the country's Constitution, assists the president.

This suggests that even though a deputy president wields a certain level of influence he/she has little or no power. This means Ramaphosa as deputy president could not do anything without permission and approval from Zuma. With this in mind one can argue that a minister or even a simple mayor in a small municipality wields more power that a deputy president. The reason for this is a minister or mayor is in charge of his/her own appointees, has control of the budget and is the authority figure which Ramaphosa as deputy president did not...