South Africa: Government Condemns Terrorist Attack in Iran

press release

It was with shock and dismay that South Africa has received news of the recent deadly terrorist attack on 22 September in the Islamic Republic of Iran. The attack on a military parade has resulted in the death of 29 people and injured a further 70 in an act that held no other purpose than to invoke fear.

South Africa expresses its condolences to Government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran during this difficult time and especially conveys our sympathies to the families of the deceased and the injured following Saturday's terrorist attacks.

As a nation, South Africa maintains that terrorism in all its forms cannot be condoned and continues to advocate for the total isolation and eradication of all terror groups. In this regard, we are supportive of all efforts to combat terrorism undertaken by the international community including the positions of Iran against terrorism and extremism.

South Africa joins the rest of the peace-loving world in conveying its deepest sympathies with the Iranian nation and conveys our support in working toward the removal of terrorism for all humanity to live free from fear.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation