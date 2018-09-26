26 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Langa Residents Schooled in the Wisdom of a Will

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Hlumela Dyantyi

More than 70% of the South African working population do not have wills. Many have no access to expert help or legal services, or they can't afford the fees. As part of National Wills Week, a free community service in Langa helped residents draft their wills.

"There is this belief in our community that the only people who need wills are those who are very rich or those who own a lot of property, but that is not true. As long as you lie in a bed and have a roof over your head and have things that you worked hard for, you need to have a will."

This is the advice from Langa resident Nozikhumbuzo Gqeza, who went to Langa Community Advice Centre to seek help about drafting her will last week.

The non-profit organisation Langa Community Advice Services, run by two paralegals and former Black Sash members, held a Wills Week session to educate and help residents with providing a distribution of assets plan for their loved ones after they die.

Gqeza said that the advice service was a great initiative. Many in the community were uneducated about wills and could not...

South Africa

Yes, Neighbourly South Africa Helps Keep Zimbabwe's Lights On

Claim Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.