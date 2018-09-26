26 September 2018

New Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Medica - Liberia Trains 54 Females in Responsive Security

Related Topics

By Obediahn.gbeanquoi

As part of the Inclusive Security project intended to augment the Security Sector Reform in Liberia being rolled out under the theme "Nothing For Us Without Us", the medica -Liberia has begun another round of training for nine security institutions on responsive security.

The training is targeting about 54 female security officers from nine Government of Liberia security institutions.

The workshop which started on September 24, 2018, is expected to end today, September 26, 2018.

The workshop is being conducted under the theme 'Inclusive Security' and it brought together the Liberia National Police, Liberia Immigration Service, Armed Forces of Liberia, Ministry of Defense, Liberia National Fire Service, and Ministry of Justice.

Others are the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, National Bureau of Correction and the Executive Protection System.

Speaking during the opening of the workshop, Cllr. Abla G. Williams told participants to make use of the training opportunity especially the female participants.

Cllr. Williams called on the female participants to use the skills gained from the training wisely.

For her part, the Gender Coordinator of the Liberia National Fire Service, LNFS, Col. Jennes D Johnson, mentioned that they have acquired a lot of skills from the training opportunity especially in the area of project management and security leadership.

Col. Johnson assured medica -Liberia that they will implement lessons in their various institutions.

The medica-Liberia is implementing within the Inclusive Security Project with a grant from the UNDP in the tune of US$170,000 for six months to conduct capacity building on Gender and Security Sector Reform

Medica provides support to the Gender Units within security sector institutions in Iberia to ensure that the units are fully operational and find resources to support them.

