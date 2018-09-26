Africa: 'Man of Peace'

"Mandela's teaching is that peace comes through reconciliation, because he believed a reconciled nation brings about development and prosperity for its people. This lesson was emulated by many including myself. I followed his philosophy and accepted a role as a UNICEF peace ambassador to help humanity. Pres. Weah

No doubt, the heartwarming story of former South African President Nelson 'Madeba' Mandela rise from prison to the presidency has left an indelible impact on the lives of many, especially those working towards maintaining genuine peace and reconciliation in the world.

One of such persons is one time UNICEF Peace Ambassador, President George M. Weah.

At celebrations marking the centenary of Nelson Mandela in New York, the Liberian leader stated "this was a man who fought to free his people from the shackles of apartheid and enlightened the minds of his people to give them courage and hope to stand against racial segregation. A man whose enemies kept him in prison doing hard labor for almost three decades and did not succeed in breaking his spirit".

He explained "and when he was freed, and given the mantle of authority, he forgave his captors and oppressors and united South Africans of all races into a rainbow nation. Nelson Mandela, he was a personal hero to many and a role model. He served as an inspirational reservoir of courage in the face of many adversities".

"Mandela's teaching is that peace comes through reconciliation, because he believed a reconciled nation brings about development and prosperity for its people. This lesson was emulated by many including myself. I followed his philosophy and accepted a role as a UNICEF peace ambassador to help humanity. This role allowed me to have travelled the world in the quest for peace and true reconciliation", he said.

He added "Mandela inspired me to work tirelessly to help disarm child soldiers during the Liberian civil crisis and bring peace to my country. We are all very fortunate to have spent time during his lifetime on the same planet. All of our lives in many ways are better, because we were fortunate to know of him, a reconciler and a peace maker. Let us honor him by promoting peace, because without peace and reconciliation our world will not be stable".

President Weah is currently in New York attending the 73rd United Nations General Assembly where he has so far met a number of world leaders on the margin of the assembly.