Liberia: There Can Be No Peace Without Security, Justice

Nimba County lawmaker D. Twain Gleekia has warned that unless Liberians improve on the hard earned peace restored with the help of the international community and until government practically demonstrates it desire to execute the rule of law in running State affairs, peace could remain fragile in the country.

Representative Gleekai emphasized that with the help of international partners, Security sector and the rule of law reform have restored peace and improve the quality of life for all Liberians noting that Liberians must now maintain this network and improve it by committing to the peace process, a hard reality that Liberians must face.

Serving as keynote speaker over the weekend in Monrovia at programs making the 70th celebration of World Peace Day and the United Nations Declaration of World Peace, Representative Gleekia maintained that the security sector was given major support over the years by Liberia's international partners because of its importance in the maintenance of peace and upholding the rule of law in the nation.

The Nimba County lawmaker called for the building of more court houses and police depots across the country to meet the needs of the population saying this will manifest the rule of law and justice system established by Liberia's international partners as a way of helping the country mitigate conflict and maintain peace following years of civil strives.

Representative Gleekia who detested several unwanted and mysterious killings in recent times across the country including the killing of a seven years boy in the Hotel Africa Community with the suspect still at large, the ritualistic killing of a 17 years old girl in Gbartala, Bong County with body parts extracted and other killings few months ago in Maryland,Sinoe, Margibi Nimba and Lofa counties as well as the police killing of motorcyclist and the killing of journalist Tyron Brown, said these are issues of security concerns that are breading pains and eluding personal peace among family members of the victims.

Hon. Gleekia who is Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Peace and Reconciliation also condemned the vicious act of rape being perpetrated on women and girls saying they are being raped and a very slow legal process and sometimes inaccessible legal system were making it difficult for them to get justice to ameliorate the callous habit.

"To sustain peace we must all help to safeguard one another against killings and must be vigilant in exposing the evil doers and root them out of our society." He indicated

He further pointed that corruption is another menace that brings about instability and destabilize in any nation adding "corruption is a recipe for chaos and continuous corruption has the propensity to destroy our hard-earned peace. How serious are we to sustain peace if we continue to steal from ourselves? Development is a gate way to peace and vice-verse, when basic human services are not provided and the needs of people are not met, and when people have no satisfaction there can be no peace."

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Liberia Crusade for Peace Amb. Juli Endee said the culture of peace is the culture of dialogue and prevention.

"There can be no sustainable development without peace and no peace without sustainable development" she added.

Director Endee stated that never again should Liberians fight each other and every channel should be pursued to maintain the peace which the United Nations Mission in Liberia has greatly work over the years to bring to the country.

She lauded sponsors of the event including the Office of Liberia's Peace Ambassador, Rev. William R. Tolbert III, the Carter Center, USAID, the Swedish Government among other for their financial, moral and logistical support but hope that substantial support can be provided by donors to enhance next year's celebration.