Liberians Under Represented At AfDB

Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel D. Tweah, has said that President George Manneh Weah is committed to developing the human resource capacity of the country.

Minister Tweah noted that if the human resource capacity of Liberians is built, they will be able to compete with one another in the society.

Speaking recently on Friday, Sept 21, 2018, during the African Development Bank Liberia Career Forum, at the Paynesville City Hall in Monrovia, Minister Tweah noted that Liberians are under represented at the African Development Bank, (AFDB).

He said that the African Development Bank is helping Liberia with its roads connectivity and agriculture development.

Mr. Tweah mentioned that the country is in dying need of experts who contribute positively.

Also making remarks, The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Prof. Wilson K.Tarpeh mentioned that the African Development Bank is a close partner to Liberia's growth.

He is calling on the Bank to train and employ more Liberians within the ranks and file of the AfDB

Minister Tarpeh noted that Liberia is committed to working with the Bank to improve its service delivery in Liberia and elsewhere on the African continent.

The Country Manager of the African Development Bank (AFDB), Mr. Drison Amu, was on target when he indicated that the idea of the program was meant to train and organize Liberians as professionals who will be capable to work at any banking institution including the AfDB.

For his part, The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel McGill, also expressed thanks and apperception on behalf of President Weah to the African Development Bank for the initiative.

He said Liberia was a founding member of the Bank and as such, Liberians should take advantage by working with the AfDB.

Min. McGill assured the bank's Managers that from the forum, Liberians will be prepared to effectively work with the bank.

The African Development Bank is a multilateral development finance institution established in 1964 to fight poverty and promote sustainable economic development and social progress in Africa.

They also provide several forms of assistance to its regional member countries in Africa including Liberia.