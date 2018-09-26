Liberia Land Authority Commences Land Acquisition

Authorities at the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) have disclosed that the entity has embarked on the process of acquiring about three-hundred acres of land in fulfillment of the Government Of Liberia project to build low cost affordable housing units for Liberians.

The three-hundred acres of land are being acquired by the LLA in line with the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

According to a release issued Monrovia on September 24, 2018, the project is one of President George Weah's Local Housing Programs for each of Liberia's fifteen political sub-divisions.

Under the project, the LLA will locate land in both urban and rural communities where the affordable housing units will be constructed.

In view of this overture, all former Land Commissioners, acting as County Land Administrators, Resident Surveyors and Registrars of the LLA, have therefore been instructed to work along with local leaders and county authorities in the land identification process across the country.

The press release further quotes the LAA as saying, the exercise will enable the National Housing Authority (NHA) undertake the housing project across the country in an orderly manner in keeping with international best practices.

The LLA said its technical staffs and Land Use and Management Department, along with relevant stakeholders, have been collecting historical data and verifying sites to secure public land for the project.

The LLA disclosed that different parcels of Public Land have already been identified in Bentol City and Brewerville Township, Montserrado County, to get the housing project underway.