26 September 2018

New Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia Land Authority Commences Land Acquisition

Tagged:

Related Topics

Authorities at the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) have disclosed that the entity has embarked on the process of acquiring about three-hundred acres of land in fulfillment of the Government Of Liberia project to build low cost affordable housing units for Liberians.

The three-hundred acres of land are being acquired by the LLA in line with the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

According to a release issued Monrovia on September 24, 2018, the project is one of President George Weah's Local Housing Programs for each of Liberia's fifteen political sub-divisions.

Under the project, the LLA will locate land in both urban and rural communities where the affordable housing units will be constructed.

In view of this overture, all former Land Commissioners, acting as County Land Administrators, Resident Surveyors and Registrars of the LLA, have therefore been instructed to work along with local leaders and county authorities in the land identification process across the country.

The press release further quotes the LAA as saying, the exercise will enable the National Housing Authority (NHA) undertake the housing project across the country in an orderly manner in keeping with international best practices.

The LLA said its technical staffs and Land Use and Management Department, along with relevant stakeholders, have been collecting historical data and verifying sites to secure public land for the project.

The LLA disclosed that different parcels of Public Land have already been identified in Bentol City and Brewerville Township, Montserrado County, to get the housing project underway.

Liberia

World Bank Group Discusses Inter-Cropping in Food Production

participants at the meeting were keen on learning the end result of inter-cropping farming. Read more »

Read the original article on New Liberia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.