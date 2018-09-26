26 September 2018

Liberia: 'Cbl Has Not Issued Final Report to Investigative Team'

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has disclosed that as at September 24, 2018, the bank has not issued any final report to the investigative team probing the importation of monies into Liberia by the CBL.

The team was constituted by President Dr. George Manneh Weah and is headed by Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, Minster of Justice.

In a statement issued on Monday, September 24, the CBL also told the Liberian people and partners that it wishes to confirm that documents requested by the Investigative Team are being compiled by the bank.

The documents, the bank explained, include the Financial Audited Statement dated December 31, 2016, December 31, 2017, and January 1, 2018 to present from Klynved Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG) in Accra, Ghana, which is CBL's external auditor.

Others are vault cash balances at the CBL and National Housing and Savings Bank (both Liberian dollar and United States dollar) as at January 1, 2018 to present.

The CBL is to also present to the Investigative Team the government of Liberia foreign reserve lodged with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as at January 1, 2018 to present.

The CBL said in the statement that it is fulfilling its responsibility by working with the Investigative Team in verifying the existence of banknotes ordered and the accuracy of reported payments, balances (domestic and foreign) and receipts, as recorded in the accounting records in the CBL, in line with laws and regulations, which effects will be considered in preparing the final report.

"All matters relative to the findings in the report or assertions and any communication from our domestic and foreign partners or others, affecting the report or assertions, will be disclosed to the Chairman of the Investigative Team, including all communications received for the period being investigated," the bank noted.

