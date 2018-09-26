Swaziland: Eswatini Elections and the Tomfoolery of Observer Missions

analysis

The recently concluded national elections in the small country of eSwatini, formerly called Swaziland, has once again forced us to re-examine the purpose of an election in an absolute monarchy. More specifically, it requires of us to ask hard questions about the continued flocking of observer missions to observe an election routinely declared not credible.

On Friday, 21 September 2018 Swaziland went to an election and did well to avoid the scrutiny of international human rights organisations. At best, the elections were underwhelming and debased of all that is expected in a national election at worse.

Much of the press coverage after the elections noted the lack of electoral razzmatazz that should ordinarily characterise elections. If anything, it was the usual laissez-faire toy election Mswati throws around from time to time to legitimise his authoritarian rule. The reason for this is that elections in eSwatini are conducted under a somewhat confusing yet archaic system of government called Tinkhundla, a true political relic from medieval pre-enlightenment period.

As many political observers have previously noted,...