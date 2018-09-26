South Africa: Project David Mabuza's Long Walk to Rehabilitation

analysis

SA Deputy President David Mabuza has played an interesting role since his election as deputy leader of the ANC at Nasrec, and now. There is much to speculate about that role, considering a brief look at the history of his position will demonstrate that Presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were all at one stage in their career occupying Mabuza's current job. It appears, though, that Mabuza is working extra-hard, almost to legitimise himself in the eyes of South African public. From the outside, it is a fascinating dance to watch; still, there is no certainty as to whether he will be successful in rehabilitating his image in the eyes of most voters.

When it emerged that David Mabuza had managed to garner more ANC branch nominations than any other leader just before the Nasrec vote, there was a collective gasp from the commentariat. His history is long and, allegedly, inglorious. Mabuza was what was called a "provincial strongman", one of those provincial leaders (they...