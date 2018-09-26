Tanzania: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gets New Deputy Minister

PRESIDENT John Magufuli on Wednesday appointed Dr Damas Ndumbaro as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

According to a press statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, Dr Ndumbaro who is Songea Urban MP replaces Dr Suzan Kolimba whose appointment has been revoked.

President Magufuli has also appointed Dr Faraji Mnyepe as the Permanent Secretary of the same ministry.

Dr Mnyape replaces Professor Adolf Mkenda who has been transferred to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

Professor Mkenda replaces Major General Gaudence Milanzi who has retired.

The appointment takes effect from today September 26, 2018.