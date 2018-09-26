26 September 2018

Tanzania: Geita Plans Gold Exchange to Boost Prices, Revenues

By Abduel Elinaza

Geita — GEITA is planning an international gold exchange for international gold investors as the region aims at becoming the East Africa's gold trading hub.

Regional Commissioner (RC) Robert Gabriel told the 'Daily News' here that plans for establishment of the international gold market seek to boost returns of gold mining activities to Tanzanians.

"The market will enable the country to maximise gold revenues and enable small miners to get maximum prices for their minerals," Engineer Gabriel said ahead of a six-day mineral exhibition that opens here today.

He said the region is trying to understand the technicalities for establishment of the international bullion that will be used to market all gold produced in the country.

Geita accounts for almost 35 per cent of Tanzania's gold output. The RC said currently majority Tanzanians, "Don't know where their gold is sold and the real value of the resources. The exchange will address that knowledge gap."

Engineer Gabriel said the regional authorities have approached relevant establishments and is waiting to be told the next move to fast track the establishment of the exchange.

Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Assistant Manager, Banking Melchiades Rutayebesibwa said it was possible to have the exchange because Tanzania is among the largest gold producers in Africa.

He told the 'Daily News' that the exchange will enable the country not only to maximise revenues but also open up other business venues like hotels, in the region, increasing the use of the Chato and Mwanza airports.

The exchange will also curb gold smuggling to neighbouring countries as artisan miners will be fetching good prices at the exchange.

"Tanzania will not be the first country in Africa to have such exchange, Botswana has diamond exchange and South Africa has gold exchange," said Mwanza- based Rutayebesibwa.

South Africa gold is traded at JSE Gold Futures Contract. Tanzania is ranked fourth in gold production in Africa after South Africa, Ghana and Mali.

The key gold mining areas in the country are Geita, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Mbeya and Mara.

