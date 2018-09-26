Southern Africa: SADC Has Reached Milestone - Sankwasa

The non-participant of the SADC Founding Fathers at the just ended 38th SADC summit in Windhoek attests to the fact that the region has a good transition in leadership.

This sentiment was expressed by the Deputy Minister of Works and Transport, James Sankwasa.

Sankwasa, at the official opening of the SADC Committee of Senior Officials for Transport and Meteorology in Windhoek yesterday, said the attendance by the Union of Comoros, the newest member state of SADC was another milestone.

He said the region leadership should view the admission of a new member as an indication of the confidence shown in SADC, which is regarded as one of the most stable and attractive regional economic development communities in Africa.

Sankwasa says another historical moment for Namibia was the Southern African Development Coordinating Conference which was established on the 1st of April 1980, being the precursor of SADC.

He said SADCC was transformed into SADC on 17 August 1992, through the SADC Treaty adopted in Namibia, redefining the basis of cooperation among Member States from a loose association into a more formal and legally binding arrangement.

Furthermore, Sankwasa says, "We are all gathered here for a common purpose as SADC members states, which is to achieve socio-economic development, peace and security, alleviate poverty, enhance the standard and quality of life of the people of Southern Africa and support the socially disadvantaged through regional integration built on democratic principles and equitable and sustainable development goals."

He said, to achieve these goals, member states are expected to work together harmoniously in achieving effective results on common problems and issues affecting the region.

"In order to enable this kind of relationship, several legal and institutional instruments have been put into place to guide and standardise the work of SADC within member states," he said.

Sankwasa said this is one of the instrument in the SADC protocols, which enshrine the aims of the community by providing codes of procedure and practice on various issues, as agreed to by member states.

The deputy works and transport minister noted SADC has 26 protocols, including those that have not yet entered into force.

Fortunately, he said the SADC Protocol on Transport, Communication and Meteorology, adopted in 1996, is in force.

"We have a major responsibility to achieve the objective of the said protocol as our contribution to the overall SADC goals," he said, adding that this specific SADC protocol ensure effective transport, communication and meteorology system which are prerequisite for economic growth and improved quality of life-being the primary goals of SADC.