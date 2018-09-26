Namibia: Psychiatrist Says Goreses Mentally Fit for Murder Trial

26 September 2018

A psychiatrist who examined a 21-year-old woman accused of stabbing her 70-year-old lover multiple times to death on February 25 has concluded she is fit to stand trial and can be held accountable for her actions.

Dr Lahija Hamunjela recorded her findings on the mental state of murder accused Victoria Goreses, in a report handed in at Katutura Magistrate's Court.

Dr Hamunjela evaluated Goreses at the request of the State after she appeared to be disoriented and out of touch with reality during her first appearance in court in February.

The State wanted to find out if Goreses is fit to stand trial, and if she suffers from a mental illness or defect at the time the alleged crime was committed.

According to the findings, Goreses is capable of understanding court proceedings so as to make a proper defence. Furthermore, at the time of the alleged crime, Goreses was mentally stable which makes her capable of appreciating the wrongfulness of her actions.

Goreses has been charged with the unlawful and intentional killing of her boyfriend Sakava Nathame, 70. It is alleged she fatally stabbed her boyfriend Nathame with a knife numerous times, which subsequently resulted in his death on February 25 on Ongava street in Okuryangava, Windhoek.

At the time of the fatal stabbing the two got embroiled in an argument after Nathame accused Goreses of being unfaithful. The argument got physical and Goreses allegedly took a knife and stabbed Nathame multiple times.

In her defence, Goreses says she acted in self-defence but claims to feel no remorse for what happened on that day according to the psychiatric report.

Goreses is expected to make an appearance back in court on November 26 after Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed the case for further police investigations.

