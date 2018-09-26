Madagascar: EU Deploys Election Observation Mission to Madagascar

press release

Statements by the HR/VP

Following the invitation by the Malagasy authorities, the European Union has decided to deploy an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Madagascar, to observe the presidential elections, scheduled for 7 November and 19 December (in the case of a second round). In line with the European Union's long-term commitment to support democracy in Madagascar, the EU previously deployed EOMs in 2002, 2006 and 2013, and an Election Follow up Mission in 2016. The EU has also been closely working with the Malagasy stakeholders on the implementation of the recommendations from these observation missions.

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, has appointed Cristian Dan Preda, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer of the Election Observation Mission to Madagascar.

High Representative and Vice President Federica Mogherini stated: "The invitation from the Malagasy authorities to observe the upcoming presidential elections shows the closeness of the relationship between the European Union and Madagascar. These elections come at a critical moment in the country's political development. I am confident that, under the leadership of Chief Observer Preda, the EU EOM will provide an important contribution to the strengthening of democracy in Madagascar, to the benefit of all citizens."

Mr Cristian Dan Preda declared: "I feel honoured to head the EU EOM to Madagascar. These elections take place in a complex political context and with a new electoral framework. We hope to contribute to the achievement of a credible, transparent and inclusive process by giving an impartial and objective assessment and presenting the main findings and recommendations in a constructive manner."

The Electoral Observation Mission's core team, consisting of 9 analysts, arrived in Antananarivo on 22 September. The team will stay in the country until the completion of the electoral process, when they will prepare a comprehensive final report.

The core team will be joined shortly after its arrival by 40 long-term observers to be deployed across the country.

A further 46 short-term observers will be deployed around Election Day.

The EU EOM also looks forward to cooperate with other international and domestic observation missions.

Background

Shortly after the elections day, the mission will issue a preliminary statement of its findings at a press conference in Antananarivo. A final report, including recommendations for future electoral processes, will be presented at a later stage to the Government of Madagascar, after the finalisation of the electoral process.

