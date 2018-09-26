26 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Want 14 Days to Complete Probe in Kilimani Murder Case

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The police now want to hold the prime suspect in the brutal murder of Monica Kimani for 14 days to complete their investigations.

While making his application, Inspector Maxwell Otieno stated that during this period, they will be conducting a DNA analysis on Joseph Irungu alias Jowie and scrutinizing his mobile phone records.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Atambo, Otieno says there is sufficient evidence linking the suspect to Monica's killing and want to extend the probe to Sudan.

The defense vehemently opposed the application and instead called on the judge to allow Jowie to get medical attention first before any application is heard - with the Magistrate making a ruling on the matter.

According to the police application seen by Capital FM News, they among other things want to record statements with Key witnesses in South Sudan, where the deceased was hours before she met her death.

Irungu was arrested on Monday after evidence implicated him to the murder of the woman whose body was found in a bath-tub soon after arriving in the country from South Sudan where she runs a family business.

Police are yet to establish the motive of the killing.

The body of Monica who operated her family business in South Sudan was found in a bathtub, with her throat slit and her hands tied to the back.

According to reports, she was scheduled to visit Dubai.

Her body was discovered by her brother who had unsuccessfully tried to phone her and opted to visit her house only to stumble on her body.

Police said they narrowed down to three individuals who were last in the deceased's house and that is how they settled on the man who is known to operate between Nairobi and Dubai where he is said to be working in the security sector.

One of the people who had gone to the house, police said, is Monica's neighbour who visited and left while the other runs errands and went there to deliver a parcel.

