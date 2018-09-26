Western Sahara Decolonization Tops United Nations Agenda Peace Summit 'Nelson Mandela'

New York — The decolonization issue in Western Sahara drew a lot of attention from the participants in the United Nations "Peace Summit" honoring the late African leader Nelson Mandela in his centenary, as an inspiring global symbol in his struggle against injustice and racism, on the sidelines of high-level meetings of the 73rd annual session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez called on the world to build on the legacy of Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison for the struggle against apartheid in South Africa. "The world today remembers a man who has great wisdom, a quiet dignity and a high achievement, who worked tirelessly for the peace and human dignity of people everywhere."

The President of South Africa, Mr. Cyril Ramafosa, said that the struggle of the leader Nelson Mandela is a struggle for all the people who are still in conflict, Such as the Western Sahara issue and the organization of the referendum on self-determination.

"The United Nations was created to prevent conflict and to ensure that the world is spared another war. But after 70 years, there are many conflicts in all countries, and global security has declined significantly in the decade," said Nelson Mandela, widow of the leader,

For his part, the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Fakih Mohammed, Mandela will continue to inspire future generations, pointing to his prominent role in the call for unity in the struggle for freedom.

He added that we must continue to fight for the rise of societies, to move away from hatred and conflict. noting that the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Mandela is a reminder of the extent of freedom and equality among human beings in light of the challenges we face and the concern we face. SPS