Namibia: Training Centre Workers Demand Salary Increase

DISGRUNTLED Windhoek Vocational Training Centre employees yesterday held a demonstration demanding a salary increase within seven days, or they will take further industrial action.

Led by Lesley Mosegedi of the Namibia Public Workers Union, about 50 singing and toyi-toying workers marched under police escort from Begonia Street to Rooivalk Street, where the training centre is situated, and handed in a petition listing their grievances.

Reading the petition, union member Frieda Shivute said the employees had endured three years without a salary increase due to the economic crisis the country is facing.

She added that when they were told there would be no increase this year as well, they felt this was unfair, and accused the vocational training centre's management of misusing funds.

"We recently met the new board, which promised to look into our grievances of not getting increments. On 17 September, our two unions met the board, just to be told that the WVTC had no money to adjust our salaries due to the mismanagement of funds," Shivute stated.

In addition, the workers accused the WVTC of poor communication and management, as well as of engaging in various malpractices such as victimisation, discrimination and threats against workers.

Leena Kloppers, the board chairperson of the WVTC, received the petition, and promised to have it communicated to higher authorities for feedback.

Kloppers refused to answer any additional questions with regards to the accusations the workers had made.