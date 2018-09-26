Namibia: 'Super SOE Ministry' Ruffles Ministers

SEVERAL Cabinet ministers have questioned a proposed law that will give the public enterprises minister "too much" wide-ranging powers to oversee more than 18 strategic public entities.

These changes are part of the draft public enterprises governance bill 2018, which is set to be tabled in the National Assembly this week, public enterprises minister Leon Jooste confirmed to The Namibian yesterday.

A copy of the bill seen by The Namibian proposes that the public enterprises minister be given new powers such as creating parastatals, appointing parastatal board members, monitoring performance agreements, and approving special investigations at state-owned entities.

The proposed law has, however, left several Cabinet ministers concerned that one minister will be running at least 18 strategic profit-driven public enterprises involved in the electricity supply, road construction, petroleum, information technology, telecommunications and transport industries.

The Namibian understands that some Cabinet ministers believe the proposed changes would not only create a "super-minister", but would dilute the powers of the Prime Minister, who heads the administration part of the government.

A person privy to Cabinet discussions said some ministers, particularly those with parastatal supervision, questioned the role of the line minister against that of the public enterprises minister.

"Even the Prime Minister, who is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of being the head of administration, does not have that reach," a minister told The Namibian last week.

The source declined to disclose further confidential discussions.

Line ministers are currently the political heads of parastatals, and represent public enterprises at high decision-making bodies like Cabinet.

Line ministers currently consult the public enterprises minister on the critical decisions at parastatals, such as board appointments or conflict resolutions.

This dual consultation process has in some cases helped diffuse several cases of alleged corruption and maladministration.

That dual reporting will soon end if the proposed public enterprises governance bill is passed in its current form.

The proposed changes will make the public enterprises minister, in this case Jooste, the political head of parastatals such as TransNamib Holdings, Air Namibia, Namibia Power Corporation, Namibia Ports Authority, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia and Namibia Wildlife Resorts.

Also to fall under Jooste's ambit would be the Namibia Airports Company, National Fishing Corporation, Meat Corporation of Namibia, and the Namibia Industrial Development Agency.

The Roads Authority, the Namibia Post and Telecommunication Holdings, Namibia Institute of Pathology and the Roads Contractor Company (RCC) would also report to him.

Jooste has been one of the ministers who pushed for the closure of the RCC. He, however, denied suggestions that the bill he is proposing would make him too powerful.

"The powers of the minister cannot bypass Cabinet. All major recommendations will have to be presented to Cabinet for scrutiny," Jooste told The Namibian yesterday, adding that all ministers have specific powers as provided for in the Constitution.

No law can remove the powers of the Prime Minister, he added.

"The attorney general will not certify a bill when it is found to be in conflict with any provision of the Constitution," Jooste stressed.

POWER

The public enterprises governance bill consists of 44 pages and seven chapters. The public enterprises minister will likewise have powers to direct special investigations into affairs of profit-driven parastatals.

"For any reason, the minister may direct that a special investigation is conducted about any matter concerning the business, trade, dealings, affairs, assets or liabilities of a public enterprise," the bill proposes.

According to the bill, the minister can appoint a staff member or more as special investigators. The draft bill does not have a clause which could prompt the government to release a report in the public interest.

The bill also proposes that the public enterprises minister appoints a team of staff members to compile a report to him regarding the appointment of certain board members.

That team would recommend the number of directors to be appointed, but the minister will have "discretional" powers to reject or adopt that suggestion.

The minister will, however, have to explain to Cabinet why he rejected a suggested board director.

The new law will furthermore block people from serving on two parastatal boards at the same time, "unless the minister specifically authorises the appointment of a person on more than two boards because of a shortage of skills."

Besides appointing boards of strategic parastatals, the public enterprises minister will be expected to set corporate governance regulations, develop policies, determine salaries of state-owned entities, and approve joint ventures between parastatals and the private sector.

The bill also has a clause warning the minister against abusing his or her powers.

"The minister must exercise the powers relating to public enterprises in the best interest of the state and the public enterprise concerned with due regard to the purpose for which the enterprise has been established," the bill reads.

The new changes could bring new approaches on who controls parastatals that have been mired in controversy over the years.