Namibia: Mother Still Cries for Justice After Rape of Daughter

THE mother of the girl raped eight years ago when she was 10 years old went back to the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court yesterday to question the justice system's inability to deal with the case.

"I just feel like giving up. This has been going on for long, and nothing is happening. It's just being postponed, and he (the accused) is just trying to delay (the case)," she told The Namibian.

The woman, who cannot be named because the matter involves a minor (although she is nearly 18 years old today), submitted a petition to the court yesterday calling for justice, and opposing the granting of bail to the alleged culprit, Immanuel Nowaseb (36).

Nowaseb, after appointing and replacing a string of lawyers, from legal aid to private, has again selected a private lawyer and applied for bail, which was supposed to be heard yesterday.

The bail application comes two months before his trial, set for 15 and 16 November. The previous application was not concluded because he changed lawyers.

The bail hearing could, however, not continue yesterday as an official appointment letter for a new magistrate, John Sindano, had not been issued. Until now, Swakopmund regional magistrate Gaynor Poulton had presided over the case, but because she already heard the first bail application, it was felt another magistrate should preside over the latest application - although Poulton will continue presiding over the trial. The appointment of Sindano was approved, but only verbally, late on Monday afternoon.

When the state informed Nowaseb's lawyer on Monday that a new magistrate had been appointed, he argued that it was too short notice for him to come yesterday, and so the need to postpone the case - but only after an official appointment letter is issued.

In the meantime, the frustrated mother, with a few supporters, stood outside the court in the rainy weather, and read a petition which was received by state prosecutor Faith Chipepera-Nyaungwa.

"We are worried that our poor girls are not safe in our society due to the evil that is happening as they fall prey as victims of rape and murder. Daily, our girls are affected by crimes, and bail cannot be granted as they won't be safe," the mother read.

She emphasised that she and her daughter have been waiting too long for justice to prevail.

"We are losing trust in the system that any person can hurt an innocent child, and get away easily," she stressed.

In December 2011, Nowaseb allegedly lured the then 10-year-old girl and her younger brother (three then) into his home at Swakopmund before raping the girl, while allegedly holding a toy gun to her head in the presence of her little brother. He knew the children because they attended the same church. He pleaded not guilty. It later came to light that he has other charges related to robbery, theft and housebreaking dating back to 2008 - allegedly committed at Okahandja and in Windhoek. It is understood that some of these charges have been withdrawn.

Three people, who included the victim and her mother, have already testified. There are still seven other witnesses, who consist of the brother, who is 10 now, who are still to testify.