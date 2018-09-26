26 September 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Biodiversity Action Plan Needs N$3b

Tagged:

Related Topics

NAMIBIA needs about N$3 billion to fully achieve the second national biodiversity strategy and action plan of 2013 to 2022.

Speaking at the resource mobilisation for biodiversity conservation project stakeholders' dialogue in Windhoek yesterday, deputy minister of environment and tourism Bernadette Jagger said the current expenditure is slightly more than N$1 billion per year.

She emphasised that the value of ecosystem services in Namibia exceeds N$13 billion per year.

Jagger noted that Namibia's essential ecosystem services include livestock, ground and surface water, fish, soil formation and composition, the chemical condition of fresh and saltwater, global and regional climate regulation, tourism and recreation, and spiritual interactions.

Many of these services are facing pressure from habitat change, pollution, invasive species, climate change, illegal use, and exploitation.

"The strategy aims to identify and implement a range of innovative financing instruments that can increase revenue and funding towards biodiversity conservation and broader environmental protection," she said.

Jagger further noted that through a consultative process of the strategic plan, the identified biodiversity financing instruments include raising park entrance fees, the identification and introduction of environmental levies for reinvestment into ecological protection, eco-labelling, funds raised from lotteries and gambling, and leveraging public and donor funding.

The deputy minister said if the implementation of some identified financial instruments transpires, Namibia will be able to maintain and enhance the health of its environment, as well as the ecosystem.

- Nampa

Namibia

Family of Man Burned Alive Desperate for Answers

The family of a man who was found burned alive on Sunday afternoon close to the Single Quarters area in Windhoek wants… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.