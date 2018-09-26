Dar es Salaam — President John Pombe Magufuli has appointed Dr Damas Ndumbalo as deputy minister for foreign affairs, East African Community with effect today, after sacking the incumbent Dr Susan Kolimba.

The statement issued by the director of communication, State House Mr Gerson Msigwa the president has also appointed Dr Fariji Kasidi Mnyepe as the permanent secretary of the ministry.

Dr Mnyape replaces Professor Adolf Mkenda who has been transferred to the ministry of natural resources and tourism.

Prof Mkenda replaces Major General Gaudence Milanzi who has retired from public services.