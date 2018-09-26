Tanzania: Debate On Party-Hopping Hots Up, Reactions Mixed

Dar es Salaam — Political stakeholders' call for enactment of anti-defection law in order to control arbitrary party-hopping by politicians is attracting mixed feelings.

Supporters of the idea say the move will control defection of elected leaders and stem unnecessary by-elections, which are characterized by spending of billions of shillings on the exercise.

However, those opposed to the idea that is largely debated on social media believe enactment of the law would regulate people's freedom of association, which they say, is an infringement on principles of democracy that are provided in the country's constitution.

The country has so far conducted four by-elections for six constituencies. They are Buyungu, Korogwe Rural, Kinondoni, Siha, Monduli and Ukonga constituencies.

The by-elections called by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) have been conducted in 173 wards since the 2015 General Election.

Most of the defections were a product of arbitrary decisions by incumbent legislators and councilors, whereby many Tanzanians claim billions of shillings could have been used in implementing development projects, including improving delivery of social services.

The first by-election was held in November 26, 2017 to vote in 43 councillors in different wards, followed by the February 17, 2018 repeat elections for two lawmakers in Kinondoni and Siha constituencies and 30 councillors.

The third re-election took place in August 12, 2018 in Buyungu Constituency and 79 wards across the country, during which CCM candidates in 30 wards sailed through without opposition.

The fourth re-election which was concluded last weekend was held in three constituencies and 21 wards, during which a CCM parliamentary candidate in the Korogwe Rural Constituency and 10 Councillors were elected without opposition.

The by-elections concluded last weekend saw the election of two legislators for Ukonga and Monduli constituencies as well as 11 councillors.

Stakeholders who support the idea of legislation against party-hopping say a permanent solution should be sought to control the tendency, especially by elected leaders to ensure they have a good reason for jumping ship.

However, those opposed to the idea suggest that there is no reason of fearing by-election expenses because democracy is expensive as is elsewhere in the world.

Opponents point out further that since the electoral system in Commonwealth member states demands that people vying for leadership be sponsored by political parties, then defections provide an opportunity to test voters' preferences.

They suggest that if a person defects and wins a by-election under the sponsorship of another political party, then the candidate will prove to be influential than the political party that sponsored him.

Those in support of defections are of the view that the country's laws issue punishment to defectors by automatically ceasing they constituency and ward representation, thereby relinquishing their fringe benefits including salaries, allowances and their stature.

Speaking to The Citizen Chadema's director of Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs, Mr John Mrema, expressed his support for the idea, noting that the law should exclusively apply to elected leaders.

"Those elected are supposed to serve constituencies and wards for five years to fulfil the pledges they made during campaigns," he said.

Saying the country was facing serious political challenges, he noted that under the current situation top government leaders, including the president, may resign from their political parties and defect to other political outfits, a situation that would force the country into an unplanned election. He said Parliament and councils were left with huge debts due to loans secured by defectors.

"Independent media investigations could establish how much financial institutions owe Parliament and Councils following ongoing defections," he said in a telephone interview.

Mr Mrema suggested that the country should adopt proportional representation, which allows political parties to pick successors in case of death and defection of incumbent elected leaders.

According to him, Special Seats legislators and Councillors are nominated using the same system, saying it would be suitable for controlling defections.

"The law should punish defectors by restricting them from vying for positions for at least five consecutive years in order to completely discourage them," he said.

He refuted claims that controlling defections would contravene the citizen's rights of association provided in the country's constitution, saying the idea is aimed at improving democracy in the country.

"Members of political parties are denied the opportunity to contest in favour of defectors regardless of the time and loyalty they invested in the party," he added.

"Defectors will need to have reasonable issues, instead of giving petty reasons. Issues like changes in ideologies are expected to be referred to for not supporting the incumbent government," he noted.

ACT-Wazalendo acting secretary general Dorothy Semu says a new system should be adopted to provide political leaders both the rights of association as well as control unnecessary defections.

She says the country has spent billions of shillings on by-elections in more than four constituencies and over 100 wards.

According to her, while wards spent an average range of between Sh250 million and Sh500 million during the by-elections, constituencies required between Sh1 billion and Sh3 billion for the same exercise.

"Independent candidates should be allowed in the country's electoral system, to avoid mandatory demand for the person to be a member of a political party in order to hold political positions," she said.

But the United People's Democratic Party (UPDP) chairman Fahmi Dovutwa counselled the opposition camp on how to use cooperation as a tool to avoid falling in the CCM trap.

According to him, CCM has embarked on strategies to make the public believe that members of the opposition were not to believe in as they could easily defect to CCM after being entrusted with leadership positions.

"It is the right of CCM to destroy the opposition... likewise, the opposition has such a right. However, the opposition can avoid falling into the trap by strengthening unity and cooperation," he said.

"Laws have been allowing defections and both sides have equal opportunities to benefit. Even President Magufuli can defect, just as it happened to the Malawian president. But it is CCM alone that will benefit from our disunity," he cautioned.

When reached for comment, a senior leader from the ruling CCM who declined to be named said the debate was 'immature' for him to comment.

"Neither Parliament nor CCM organs are discussing the issue. Let citizens alone debate it; we will read their opinions in the newspapers," he said, adding: "I have personal interests on the matter and would probably comment if invited to make a presentation," he noted.

A political science lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Dr Richard Mbunda, said the topic required comprehensive debate by political stakeholders.

He noted that allowing an anti-defection law would turn political parties into authoritarian outfits.

"It is like forcing someone into a marriage without knowing exactly what is happening in the relationship," he said.

"By-elections should be held when a leader defects after serving his position less that two and half years. Those defecting after completing two and half years in office should be allowed to shift with their respective positions."

Dr Mbunda's sentiments were shared by a senior lecturer at Mzumbe University, Prof George Shumbusho, who noted that changes should be instituted in the country's constitution when the new Katiba writing process is revitalised.

"If something could be done to prevent unnecessary defections without amending the constitution, I will be supportive. What is necessary is to prevent unreasonable expenditure of taxpayers' money," he said.