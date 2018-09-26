26 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: ICT Commission Pushes for Recycling of Electronic Waste

THE Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Commission is scouting for an investor to establish an ICT product that would come from recycled electronic wastes and rephrase technological advancements.

Speaking to reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the ICT Commission Acting Director General, Mr Samson Mwela said ICT sector has a lot of opportunity for the investment.

He said the ICT manufacturing industry, to be known as E-waste is expected to recycle technologically phased out and outdated electronic products and usher in new ones.

"We have undertaken a baseline survey as to what extent ICT sector can echo the country's industrialisation drive of the Fifth Phase government.

Recycling ICT outdated products would be seen as an ideal venture," he added. Mr Mwela hinted that the move would help to preserve the environment banking on a number of outdated and used ICT products being flooded in the country, which in turn could be recycled into new products.

"ICT infrastructure and products are phasing out rapidly and therefore establishing a manufacturing plant would help utilise these technologically to manufacture new products," he stressed.

The Acting Director General, however, said that the ICT sector has a big role in the country's industrialisation drive, saying most of the manufacturing industries are using the ICT systems to operate.

He said his organisation, in collaboration with various stakeholders in the sector, have organised an ICT Commission forum that would be held from 24-26 October this year in Dar es Salaam at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre to streamline ICT issues, including scouting for the possible investors.

