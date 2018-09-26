South Africa: DA Guns for Gauteng, Part 2 - Living in a DA Ward, Where Promise Outweighs Delivery

analysis

The DA will campaign for 2019 on its governing record: where it runs thing, it does so well, the party will tell potential voters. Where the DA governs, said party Mmusi Maimane, it fixes lights, picks up trash, fires the corrupt... As I left the party's launch of its campaign last Saturday, I drove five minutes from Newtown to my home in Mayfair. And I wanted to cry at the gap between promise and delivery.

In 2016, the DA won Mayfair, part of an inner-city ward abutting Johannesburg.

It took the suburb, which has historically been won by the ANC, because the governing party failed a loyal electorate. In the Eighties, the former suburb of white working-class railway and other workers,, changed shade quickly because it is close to Fordsburg, an historic Indian enclave in the city.

Fordsburg was home to ANC royalty and resistance ran in its veins. So, it was no surprise that Mayfair, from the late Eighties, was a hotbed of activism too.

The suburb was a living resistance to the Group Areas act as people moved into the area in acts of living defiance but...