South Africa: SABC's Rescue Plan - a Lithe and Lean, Revenue Generating People's Machine

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane missed a detailed presentation by the SABC board and executive of the public broadcaster's strategic road map to Parliament on Tuesday. A confident board set out how the SABC hopes to become financially viable using a mixed funding model and through instituting significant operational changes, including cuts to its management-heavy staff.

At the start of the three-hour presentation to Parliament on Tuesday, Communications Portfolio committee chair, Humphrey Maxegwana first announced that Minister Nomvula Mokonyane had apologised for not attending the crucial turn-around strategy presentation as she was part of a team preparing for the 6 September funeral of the late Minister of Water and Environmental Affairs, Edna Molewa, who died on 22 September.

After a tea break, Maxegwana told those gathered he had been "misinformed" with regard to Mokonyane's absence and that she was, in fact, ill and in hospital. Her absence, however, said Maxegwana, posed a question with regard to the public broadcaster's presentation to the Communications Committee.

Could it be stated that the plan had been conceived "in consultation" with the government stakeholder as embodied by Mokonyane or not?

If not, Maxegwana, intimated, there...