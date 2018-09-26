26 September 2018

South Africa: Total Shutdown Protesters Cheer As JP Smith, Councillor Kicked Out of Cele Meeting

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith was forced to leave a stakeholder meeting involving Police Minister Bheki Cele and Total Shutdown organisers on Wednesday.

Cele and a ministry delegation were due to meet residents who held a mass protest in Cape Town on Tuesday over crime, poverty and gangsterism in many neighbourhoods of the city.

When Total Shutdown members arrived at the venue in Bonteheuwel, they demanded that Smith and DA councillor Angus McKenzie leave.

"Our struggle will not be used for political purposes," Total Shutdown leader Henrietta Abrahams said.

She said that Smith had "fought" the movement "every step of the way" and that he was not welcome at the meeting.

After some resistance from Smith, who insisted that he had been invited, Cele addressed the crowd.

Cele said that he had not personally invited Smith to the meeting and that he didn't know government members would be present.

The minister then politely asked an angry Smith to leave.

More to follow.

