Southern Africa: SADC to Discuss Aviation Safety

WINDHOEK - SADC Senior Officials for the Committee of Transport and Meteorology who had gathered in Windhoek since Monday, will discuss a variety of issues some of which are very technical to the region, Ministry of Works and Transport Permanent Secretary, Willem Goeieman said yesterday.

Goeieman who is the chairperson of the SADC Committee of Senior Officials for Transport and Meteorology said the senior leaders will discuss among others the SADC Aviation Safety Organisation (SASO), Tripartite Transport and Transit Facilitation Programme (TTTFP) and the compliance of National Meteorological Services to ISO 9001:2015 certification.

In addition, he said the senior officials will also be apprised on the status of the implementation of the programme and project that include the Signing of the Charter establishing the SADC Aviation Organisation (SASO), mid-year review of the implementation of the Regional Infrastructure Development Master Plan (RIDMP) and Short-Term Action Plan (STAP).

"The SADC Secretariat is implementing the strategy in Member States through the continued cooperation with Development Partners," said Goeieman during the official opening of the summit yesterday. The summit is to end Friday.

"I have the honour of chairing this committee that makes real and tangible differences in the achievement of the SADC regional integration goals," he said, adding that the high number of attendance in this meeting by the intergovernmental entities, regional and national non-governmental and private sector clearly shows the level of interest in the agenda.