Tanzania: Shoddy Varsities Face TCU Wrath

TANZANIA Commission for Universities (TCU) has closed two universities, suspended five and ordered seven others to stop student enrollment over failure to meet stipulated conditions and regulations.

The commission has also ordered the two closed universities to immediately transfer their continuing students to other universities.

And, the tertiary education institutions will be responsible for provision of all necessary information about the students' transfer to other higher learning institutions.

TCU Executive Secretary Prof Charles Kihampa told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that his office has closed Teofilo Kisanji University (TEKU) Tabora Centre and Saint John University of Tanzania (SJUT) Msalato Centre in Dodoma.

He mentioned the five suspended institutions as University of Bagamoyo, Arusha-based Mount Meru University, Eckernforde Tanga University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Arusha Centre and Josiah Kibira University College (JoKUCo) of Bukoba in Kagera region.

"These five universities are under TCU special surveillance, they are not allowed to admit new students for any level of education be it certificate, diploma, bachelor degree, master's degree or PhD programmes," he said.

He added that the commission has deferred admission of new students at Kampala International Universities Tanzania, Teofilo Kisanji in Mbeya, Marian University College, Cardinal Rugambwa Memorial University College, Sebastian Kolowa Memorial University, St John's University of Tanzania, St Mark's Centre and The United African University of Tanzania.

Professor Kihampa said the universities are allowed to continue offering services to continuing students under TCU special observation, insisting that the institutions are not allowed to enroll new students for any programme until further notice.

An officer with Higher Education Students Loan Board (HESLB), Mr Deus Changala assured all students who will be transferred to other institutions that their loans will as well be transferred to their respective universities.

Earlier, Prof Kihampa said in 2016, TCU conducted special inspection to assess the quality of services that universities offered in the country, hinting that the scrutiny revealed several challenges and problems that impeded provision of standard higher learning education to scholars.

He cited some of the challenges as lack of human resources, unfavourable infrastructures and financial problems.

"We discussed with the management of some of these universities and they asked for a grace period to transfer students to other universities before closing their institutions," he said.