Liberia: Nyanway Turns Over Npasa Leadership to VP for Administration

Outgoing NPA Sports Association president Nyemah Nyanway (with trophy) and NPA officials during the turning over ceremony

The president of the National Port Authority Sports Association, Nyemah Nyanway, on September 19 turned over his position to his vice president for administration, Austin Dennis, at the head office of the association on Bushrod Island, Monrovia.

Mr. Nyanway is elected to the Executive Committee of the Liberia Football Association. He served as president of the NPA Sports Association for two years.

During the ceremony, Mr. Nyanway paid tribute to officials of the NPA authority, members of the NPA workforce, the football team head coach and members of his technical staff for the cordial working relationship that existed between them during his term as president.

The outgoing president also served as vice president and secretary general of the association before winning the presidency in 2016. He described NPA Anchors' return to the LFA first division level as one of his best achievements.

"I met NPA Anchors at the relegation zone in the second division during the 2016 LFA national league and through the cordial working relationship among us as officials of the association helped the team to make a quick comeback to the first division level and won several medals and I am proud of the team and so I am also excited that I am leaving with joy."

He called on his successor (Dennis) to keep on the good workmanship with his fellow colleagues as they all struggle to keep their association among the best sporting organizations in the country.

Responding, Dennis described the turning over of the NPA Sports Association leadership to him as a trust that he has built with the former president for many years and said it is a challenge that he has accepted to shoulder.

He assured his predecessor and the authority of the NPA management of his support for the common good of the association and also pledged a good working relationship with other members of his administration.

Dennis described his predecessor as a principled minded person who loves the game and his passion for it. He promised his administration's fullest support to the newly elected president of the LFA Mustapha Raji.

"I am grateful to my predecessor for the trust he has placed in me to serve in this capacity as president of the NPA Sports Association. I am also pleased to pay tribute to officials of the National Port Authority for their support to the sports association," he said.

Authors

Omari Jackson